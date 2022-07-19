Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok tops Agoda’s top 10 best summer getaways list

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Bangkok tops Agoda’s top 10 best su...

Bangkok has topped many lists before and its latest achievement is being named the best summer destination in a recent survey conducted by the online travel agency, Agoda.

Pattaya City in Chonburi won eighth place in the list of top 10 summer destinations. The other cities on the list are Jeju Island, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Bali, Manila and Penang in that order.

Agoda said Bangkok topped the list thanks to the easing of travel restrictions and the reopening of entertainment venues and tourist attractions.

Bangkok has also been chosen as the top destination in Asia-Pacific by travellers from the US and the United Kingdom, followed by Manila and Tokyo.

“Thailand is also the top choice for travellers from India, Indonesia, Singapore, France and Switzerland,” Agoda said.

Bangkok tops Agoda’s top 10 best summer getaways list

Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern said the travel industry is recovering gradually this year as many restrictions have been eased.

“This proves that after the past two years, people are looking forward to travelling again,” he said, adding that tourists will likely return to previously visited destinations this summer.

He also promised that Agoda will offer the best travel deals to help with Thailand’s tourism recovery.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.