Bangkok tops Agoda’s top 10 best summer getaways list

Pattaya City in Chonburi won eighth place in the list of top 10 summer destinations. The other cities on the list are Jeju Island, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Bali, Manila and Penang in that order.
Agoda said Bangkok topped the list thanks to the easing of travel restrictions and the reopening of entertainment venues and tourist attractions.
Bangkok has also been chosen as the top destination in Asia-Pacific by travellers from the US and the United Kingdom, followed by Manila and Tokyo.
“Thailand is also the top choice for travellers from India, Indonesia, Singapore, France and Switzerland,” Agoda said.
Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern said the travel industry is recovering gradually this year as many restrictions have been eased.
“This proves that after the past two years, people are looking forward to travelling again,” he said, adding that tourists will likely return to previously visited destinations this summer.
He also promised that Agoda will offer the best travel deals to help with Thailand’s tourism recovery.
Published : July 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022