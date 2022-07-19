How to follow the censure debate targeting PM, 10 ministers

The censure debate targeting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other ministers will take place from Tuesday to Friday, with MPs due to vote on Saturday.
During the four-day debate, the opposition party will have 11 hours daily to target the PM and his ministers, while the Cabinet and the ruling coalition party will have two hours daily to reply.
The debate on Tuesday is focusing on two ministers — Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.
People can follow the debate via the following channels:
Television channel No. 10 and online TV
Website: https://live.parliament.go.th/ and https://www.tpchannel.org/tv/live
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TPchannel10
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TPchannelFan/
Radio FM 87.5 MHz and https://www.tpchannel.org/radio/live
People can also follow information related to the censure debate via the Parliament's Twitter http://www.twitter.com/TPchannel10 and Instagram http://www.instagram.com/TPchannel10.
Published : July 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
