First batch of long-acting antibody drug arrives next week

The drug will be prescribed for chronic kidney disease patients who require dialysis or immunosuppressants as well as organ transplant patients. He said one dose of Evusheld should provide immunity from Covid-19 for six months.

The drug will also be applied to patients above age 12 who are underweight and those who have not been able to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

The Public Health Ministry opted to purchase 257,500 doses of Evusheld from AstraZeneca, cutting back its vaccine order from 60 million doses to 35.4 million doses.

Evusheld will be distributed to state-run hospitals nationwide.