Woman charged with stealing chairs from stadium claims mental illness

Vinij said that he found some seats and equipment had disappeared after the match and reported the matter to police at Hua Mark Police Station on Saturday. He checked the surveillance footage and found the suspect and another man were involved in the alleged theft.

He said the suspects had used transport equipment similar to those used by his staff so no one would suspect them. He also thanked the police for catching a suspect within 36 hours.

The suspect reportedly had hired a private shipping company to take those chairs to Chonburi province on Saturday.

Police found her at a building in Thung Khru district in Bangkok and seized four team chairs and 13 spectator chairs.