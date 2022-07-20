Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Triam Udom shuts for online studies after 910 students contract Covid

Bangkok’s Triam Udom Suksa Phatthanakan School will return to online learning from next week after as many as 910 students tested positive for Covid-19, the school announced on Tuesday.

The school, located in Suan Luang’s Soi Phatthanakan 58, said it would shut down on Friday (July 22) to clean its classrooms and premises. From July 25-27 and August 1-5 it will switch to online learning via Microsoft Teams. (July 28 and 29 are public holidays on the occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday.)

Triam Udom will resume onsite studies on August 8. All students must submit ATK test results on August 7 to their homeroom teachers to confirm they are not infected before returning to school.

“During the shutdown, we urge students and families to refrain from visiting risky areas to prevent Covid-19 from spreading,” said school director Jintana Srisarakham.

After resuming onsite learning, the school will implement disease control measures as announced by the Public Health Ministry, including making face masks mandatory in classrooms where social distancing cannot be effectively maintained, Jintana added.

On Wednesday Thailand recorded 2,886 confirmed Covid cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 2,029 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1 stands at 2,342,419.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.