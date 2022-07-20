Triam Udom shuts for online studies after 910 students contract Covid

The school, located in Suan Luang’s Soi Phatthanakan 58, said it would shut down on Friday (July 22) to clean its classrooms and premises. From July 25-27 and August 1-5 it will switch to online learning via Microsoft Teams. (July 28 and 29 are public holidays on the occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday.)

Triam Udom will resume onsite studies on August 8. All students must submit ATK test results on August 7 to their homeroom teachers to confirm they are not infected before returning to school.

“During the shutdown, we urge students and families to refrain from visiting risky areas to prevent Covid-19 from spreading,” said school director Jintana Srisarakham.

After resuming onsite learning, the school will implement disease control measures as announced by the Public Health Ministry, including making face masks mandatory in classrooms where social distancing cannot be effectively maintained, Jintana added.

On Wednesday Thailand recorded 2,886 confirmed Covid cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 2,029 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1 stands at 2,342,419.