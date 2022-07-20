AIS, True ordered to base charges on actual usage time, not by rounding up seconds

The NBTC was also instructed to consider guidelines regulating mobile phone fares for 2100 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 900 MHz spectrums within 60 days of the verdict.

In its ruling, the court said it saw that service providers could use seconds or minutes as charging units.

However, the NBTC should set a regulation or condition to prohibit service providers from rounding up seconds into a minute.

Foundation for Consumers lawyer Nattawadee Tengpanichakul said the verdict was beneficial to the public.