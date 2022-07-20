Human trafficking: US takes Thailand off Tier 2 Watchlist

Citing the latest report, Thanakorn said Thailand had made great strides in dealing with human trafficking by increasing investigations into the crime, implementing a national referral mechanism and setting up a centre to assist victims.

Thanakorn said the department had also chosen Apinya Tajit, deputy director of Thai seafarer welfare network Stella Maris, as part of six TIP heroes for her role in creating awareness about child labour trafficking and assisting victims this year.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is paying attention to dealing with human trafficking to protect the dignity of people in line with human rights principles, Thanakorn said.

“Thailand is ready to cooperate with various domestic and international sectors to eliminate all types of human trafficking,” he vowed.