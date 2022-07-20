Thu, July 28, 2022

Human trafficking: US takes Thailand off Tier 2 Watchlist

Thailand has been upgraded from the Tier 2 Watchlist to Tier 2 in the US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report this year, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana announced on Wednesday.

The department had downgraded Thailand to the Tier 2 Watchlist on July 1, 2021, from Tier 2 in 2020.

Citing the latest report, Thanakorn said Thailand had made great strides in dealing with human trafficking by increasing investigations into the crime, implementing a national referral mechanism and setting up a centre to assist victims.

Thanakorn said the department had also chosen Apinya Tajit, deputy director of Thai seafarer welfare network Stella Maris, as part of six TIP heroes for her role in creating awareness about child labour trafficking and assisting victims this year.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is paying attention to dealing with human trafficking to protect the dignity of people in line with human rights principles, Thanakorn said.

“Thailand is ready to cooperate with various domestic and international sectors to eliminate all types of human trafficking,” he vowed.

The spokesman said Prayut had thanked related agencies for their efforts to tackle trafficking in persons, or modern-day slavery.

“The premier also asked the agencies to continue their work in order to wipe out human trafficking in Thailand,” Thanakorn added.

