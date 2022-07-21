Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

FDA allows private clinics to sell Covid-19 antiviral drugs

Private clinics under the Health Facility Act 1998 are now allowed to purchase and sell Covid-19 antiviral drugs approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a FDA announcement on Wednesday.

FDA secretary-general Dr Phaisan Dankhum said that before the new regulation, manufacturers and importers of antiviral drugs were allowed to supply the drugs to private hospitals only.

The FDA’s latest move would enable infected people to receive treatment along with the drugs at any hospital or clinic. However, prescriptions for such drugs must still be made at the physician’s discretion.

FDA allows private clinics to sell Covid-19 antiviral drugs

Currently, four antiviral drugs have been approved by the FDA, namely Favipiravir, Remdesivir, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid.

On Monday, Public Health permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the ministry aimed to make Covid treatment and drugs more widely available as steps were underway to redesignate the disease as endemic from a pandemic.

Not all Covid-19 patients need antiviral drugs, as those with no or mild symptoms can take Fah Talai Jone capsules until they are cured, Kiattiphum added.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.