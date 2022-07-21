2nd grader dies of inflammatory syndrome, wasn’t vaccinated: DCD chief

Initially, the boy had fever, a runny nose and diarrhoea, but his condition worsened and he suffered a septic shock, prompting the private hospital to send him to the provincial hospital.

Opas said doctors did their best to try to save the child but he suffered Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and severe inflammation occurred both in his heart and lungs, resulting in death.

Opas said the boy did not have a Covid vaccine, so it was possible for MIS-C to develop.