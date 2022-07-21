Ex-governor candidate slams Aswin for Bangkok flooding woes

In a Facebook post, Wiroj, a former party-list MP, said the previous governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, had poorly managed the budget for Bangkok’s water management during his term (2016-2022), resulting in floods and drainage problems plaguing the city almost every time heavy rains hit the city.

“The former governor had approved several water-related projects, including the construction of giant tunnels, flood retention areas, and new drainage facilities. Putting together these projects ended up costing more than the budget, resulting in constructions being delayed and eventually unfinished,” he said.

“Meanwhile, some projects had trouble finding qualified contractors as the specification requirements are too limited, as though they had been set to facilitate certain bidders only.”