He explained that he had tasted American fried rice and corn soup at the restaurant in Foodland supermarket near Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok after finishing his concert rehearsal on July 11.

Wang was scheduled to perform in the one-hour opening show at the stadium before the exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool on July 12.

"It's so good, it's the best!," he said.

He added that American fried rice is more delicious than tomato fried rice.

In response to the trend, Foodland launched a promotion of a set of American fried rice and corn soup at 99 baht per set at Took Lae Dee restaurants nationwide until Sunday (July 24).