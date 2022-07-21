How Asian rapper Jackson has tickled the taste buds of Thai fans

Jackson Wang praised the two dishes for being delicious during an interview with EFM radio station on Tuesday (July 19).
He explained that he had tasted American fried rice and corn soup at the restaurant in Foodland supermarket near Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok after finishing his concert rehearsal on July 11.
Wang was scheduled to perform in the one-hour opening show at the stadium before the exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool on July 12.
"It's so good, it's the best!," he said.
He added that American fried rice is more delicious than tomato fried rice.
In response to the trend, Foodland launched a promotion of a set of American fried rice and corn soup at 99 baht per set at Took Lae Dee restaurants nationwide until Sunday (July 24).
Foodland operates the Took Lae Dee Restaurant business under the slogan "Everyone’s favourite restaurant" since 1972. The restaurant offers a variety of reasonably priced Thai, Chinese and Western dishes.
According to CNN report "World's Greatest City: 50 reasons why Bangkok is No. 1", it said Took Lae Dee Restaurant in Foodland, Sukhumvit Soi 5 branch, is a good place for dining anytime.
It also advised people to taste Pad Kaprao Kai (stir fried basil with chicken), saying that it is a delicious dish whose taste is unforgettable.
Currently, there were 25 Foodland branches across the East and Northeast of Thailand, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas.
Published : July 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022