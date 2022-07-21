New EV buses in Bangkok likely early next year

BMTA chief executive Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said on Thursday that the terms of reference for electronic bidding would be completed in August and the bidding could be held within September.

“We expect to pick the winners and sign contracts with them around late 2022. You can see EV buses in service within early 2023,” he said.

The BMTA, which operates public buses in Bangkok, plans to hire private firms to operate 224 electric buses to help boost its capacity for serving up to one million passengers per day.

Bus shortages have forced commuters to endure long waits, especially at night. However, the BMTA does not have enough budget to buy new buses to improve its service.