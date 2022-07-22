Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart takes all responsibility for Bangkok flooding

No previous governors should be blamed for the flooding Bangkok experienced on Thursday after overnight rain, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

“Since I’m the governor now, this problem is my responsibility. If you want to blame someone, then blame me,” he said. “I will give my 100 per cent to solve this problem both in the short- and long-term.”

The capital’s Drainage and Sewerage Department reported on Thursday morning that several key roads were under 20 to 30 centimetres of water, including Ratchadaphisek, Pracha Songkhro, Prachasuk, Lat Phrao, Phatthanakan, Navamin, and several sois off Sukhumvit Road.

Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has deployed water pumps in several flooded areas across the city and will use boats to push water from canals into the sea to accelerate draining. He reckoned that if there were no more heavy rains, the floods should be cleared by Friday.

He also said residents should refrain from throwing waste into rivers or canals just because garbage collectors were not able to show up on Thursday due to flooding.

“Please keep your garbage at home and wait for the trucks to come collect it on Friday,” he said.

The governor added that he will coordinate with the Corrections Department to hire more prisoners to clean up blocked sewers in the city, which is one of the reasons behind flooding. He said some 530km of sewers have been cleaned thanks to the department’s cooperation. Residents in several districts have claimed that floods in their area cleared faster than before the sewers were cleaned.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.