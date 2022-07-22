Thu, July 28, 2022

No plan to reshuffle Cabinet after censure debate: PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted on Friday that he had no plan to reshuffle his Cabinet after the no-confidence debate this week.

“I haven’t thought about that,” the prime minister said when asked by reporters about the possibility of a shakeup in his ministerial lineup.

He was responding to speculation about imminent changes in the Cabinet.

“You know who is empowered to do the reshuffle,” Prayut said.

The prime minister is authorised by law to make appointments and changes to his Cabinet.

It has been reported that factions in the main coalition parties, Palang Pracharath and Democrat, are pushing for certain ministers to be replaced.

Prayut and 10 other Cabinet ministers are being grilled by opposition MPs in the ongoing censure debate in Parliament, which started on Tuesday and ends on Friday. A post-debate vote is scheduled for Saturday.

