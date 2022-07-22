Nigerian tourist diagnosed with monkeypox in Phuket still missing

Dr Kusak Kukiatkul, chief of the Phuket public health office, said the patient had reportedly returned to his condo after visiting the hospital on July 16, and then shifted to a hotel the same day. He then took a taxi from the hotel on Wednesday night and has not been seen since. Local authorities are tracking down the taxi to find out where the man may be so he can be taken in for treatment, Kusak added.

Records show that the man arrived in Thailand on October 21, 2021, and has been living in the Kathu district until present day. Kusak has advised people not to panic as monkeypox is not as easily transmissible as Covid-19.

“One needs to be in direct contact with the patients’ bodily fluids or have intimate physical contact to get infected,” he said.