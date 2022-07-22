Bikini-clad ‘mermaids’ land Bangkok fish shop in hot water

Netizens slammed the promotion for objectifying women while questioning whether it was legal. However, the stunt also attracted plenty of publicity, with many social media users expressing a keen interest in the event.

Store manager Attachai Addoddorn, 28, said on Thursday that around 20 models had been hired to appear in swimsuits as a way of livening up the atmosphere at the launch promotion.

The models then became “mermaids” as they slipped into the fish tank, one by one, to swim alongside the shop’s star attraction – a 30-year-old Asia arowana fish (Scleropages formosus) worth 1 million baht.

He said the event lasted less than five minutes but the video capturing the scene was shared widely on social media. It drew queries about the store from both Thai and foreign netizens, with many later turning up at the store only to be disappointed that the event had already ended.