Mangosteen trees making way for pricier durians, says official

Chonlatee Numnoo, director of the Agricultural Research and Development Office’s Region 6, wrote in a Facebook post that although as many as 140,000 tonnes of mangosteen fruit have been exported this year, the prices are not as attractive as those of durians.

“So, it is not surprising that many mangosteen orchards have been turned into durian plantations. The other day, I spotted a truck full of firewood that was cut from mangosteen trees,” he said.

“It’s very sad because it takes several years for a mangosteen tree to grow that big. Mangosteen trees survive far longer than durian trees,” Chonlatee said.

Mangosteen prices have fluctuated in recent years, ranging from 20 to 50 baht per kilogram.