Thirty of Thailand’s most beautiful women transformed into NFTs

AssetWise CEO Kromchet Vipanpong said the NFTs were a great way of commemorating the beauty pageant and would be sought-after by collectors and investors.

The portraits were made by Assetwise’s subsidiary Digitonize Co by combining real estate software with blockchain technology. The company also joined hands with jewellers Mouawad, which made the crown for the contest, to adorn the contestants for the portraits.

The NFTs are being offered for sale at the Crownex shop on Bitkub’s NFT platform for 2 KUB per piece. One KUB is currently worth about 101 baht. All earnings will be donated to the Thep Siri Foundation to build a non-profit cardiovascular hospital.

Buyers will also be entered for a prize draw to win two tickets for the final round of Miss Universe Thailand 2022, while the top five collectors will get to participate in a meet-and-greet activity with the final five contestants.