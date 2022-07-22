Fugitive Malaysian businessman arrested in Songkhla

Teow Wooi Huat, the founder of MBI Group International, was arrested in the early hours of Friday by a team led by National Police assistant chief Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn.

Police also searched his MBI Group office in Sadao district on the Thai-Malaysian border.

His capture came after recent arrests of local politicians in Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces for alleged involvement in illegal online gambling.

An investigation led by Surachate discovered their links to Teow, police said on Friday. The businessman was found to be the major financier of the online gambling rings.