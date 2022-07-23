Thu, July 28, 2022

Reason for flooding: Mountains of trash blocking Bangkok canals

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) posted photographs of mountains of garbage that was fished out of Bangkok canals on Friday. The operation was conducted after several parts of the capital were inundated on Thursday after overnight rain.

“Officials have been collecting garbage floating in the canals, blocking the sewerage and slowing down the drainage,” the post said. “These big and small pieces of refuse are the reason why the city gets flooded every time it is hit with heavy rain.”

On Thursday, Governor Chadchat Sittipunt said people should refrain from throwing rubbish into rivers or canals just because garbage collectors have not shown up.

“Please keep your garbage at home and wait for the trucks to come and collect it,” he said.

