Prayut boasts of his govt’s achievements ahead of voting

According to Prayut, his government has successfully achieved the following over the past eight years:

• Removed the “red flag” status given by International Civil Aviation Organisation in October 2017 by enhancing Thailand’s aviation safety and security standard.

• Upgraded from Tier 2 Watchlist to Tier 2 in the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report due to increased efforts in tackling human-trafficking issues.

• Pulled the national carrier, Thai Airways International (THAI), from bankruptcy. The airline has been following a rehabilitation plan over the past year, and its cash flow and financial status have improved. It is believed that THAI will pull out of the rehabilitation process by 2024.

• Formed the National Land Policy Committee to allocate over 1.2 million rai of land to underprivileged people for farming and reducing land-related disputes. The committee will continue allocating land to those in need until the target of 5.7 million rai is reached.

• Built infrastructure. By the end of 2021, Thailand had 11,583 kilometres of highways and motorways, marking an increase from just 4,271km in 2014. More than 200km has been added to the railway system in the past eight years. Suvarnabhumi Airport’s capacity has been expanded to 139 million passengers from 118 million in 2018. Progress in several mega projects, including the 500km Thailand-China link and high-speed railway linking three airports.