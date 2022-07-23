Nok Air passengers can fly with their pets in cabins from August

The Pet on Board service will be available from next month on the airline’s Don Mueang-Chiang Mai and Don Mueang-Phuket routes.
A return-flight package priced at 12,999 baht is available for two passengers and one pet.
However, animal passengers will have to meet a long list of requirements.
Pets will only be allowed to enter cabins in a bag or container approved by Nok Air. To prevent mess, they are also required to wear a diaper during the flight.
Dog and cat passengers must be at least two months old, healthy, clean and odour-free. They require a “fit-to-fly” medical certificate issued not more than 15 days before the flight. Female pets must not be pregnant.
Separately, Nok Air offers a pet carriage service in cargo for dogs, cats and rabbits on certain flights, starting at 410 baht.
Pets must be checked in as cargo at least two hours before scheduled departure time.
However, the airline also lists 19 dog breeds that it will not accept for transportation. These include Pekingese, Boxer, Pug, Shar Pei, Chow Chow, Mastiff, Bulldog, Pit Bull, and American Pit Bull Terrier.
Published : July 23, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022