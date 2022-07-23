Nok Air passengers can fly with their pets in cabins from August

The Pet on Board service will be available from next month on the airline’s Don Mueang-Chiang Mai and Don Mueang-Phuket routes.

A return-flight package priced at 12,999 baht is available for two passengers and one pet.

However, animal passengers will have to meet a long list of requirements.

Pets will only be allowed to enter cabins in a bag or container approved by Nok Air. To prevent mess, they are also required to wear a diaper during the flight.