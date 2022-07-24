Cannabis overdose cases drop sharply, govt dismisses addiction fears

According to Panthep Puaphongphan, the government’s cannabis public relations spokesman, 33 patients had been treated for effects of the herb in July, down 81.66 per cent from 180 patients in June.

He added that the number of patients undergoing medical treatment for cannabis intoxication has reached the lowest point since October.

“Most patients who have received treatment for cannabis overdose will be more careful when using herb and will not repeat their mistake," Panthep said, adding that some had even quit using the herb.