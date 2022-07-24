Thu, July 28, 2022

Cannabis overdose cases drop sharply, govt dismisses addiction fears

The number of patients being treated for the effects of cannabis has dropped sharply a month after the herb was legalised, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

Cannabis was removed from Thailand’s narcotics list on June 9, allowing people to grow the herb for medicinal and commercial purposes.

According to Panthep Puaphongphan, the government’s cannabis public relations spokesman, 33 patients had been treated for effects of the herb in July, down 81.66 per cent from 180 patients in June.

He added that the number of patients undergoing medical treatment for cannabis intoxication has reached the lowest point since October.

“Most patients who have received treatment for cannabis overdose will be more careful when using herb and will not repeat their mistake," Panthep said, adding that some had even quit using the herb.

 

Panthep Puaphongphan

He also suggested that the reason why the number of cannabis addicts worldwide remained low was because most heavy users tend to fall asleep instead of seeking more of the herb.

