Less rain in Thailand this week, but heavy showers on the weekend

On Friday and Saturday, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, bringing more rain, with isolated heavy showers in the East and the South. People in these areas should beware of severe conditions, the department said.

Over the next week, scattered thundershowers have been forecast for Greater Bangkok, North, Northeast and Central regions, with temperatures in the lows of 22 to 28 degrees Celsius and highs of 29 to 37 degrees.

The East, however, is expected to see some heavy rainfall with the coastal areas seeing metre-high waves and even higher during thundershowers.

The South will also see scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains, and metre-high waves. The western coast of the South will be hit with heavy rain and metre-high waves, which will rise higher during thundershowers.