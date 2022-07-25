Point system for Thai taxis to go into effect from 2023

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Thai Taxi Driver Federation said the point system was to be introduced on December 1 last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

A point system has been devised by the Department of Land Transport (DLT) to control the behaviour of public vehicle drivers and promote safety.

“Each public vehicle driver will start with 100 points, which will be deducted every time an offence is committed. Once all points are gone, the driver’s licence will be suspended,” the post said.