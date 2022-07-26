Thailand records 1,828 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,579,421 – 4,524,592 of whom have recovered, 23,605 are still in hospitals and 31,224 have died.

Separately, another 2,510 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 4,032 their second shot and 36,618 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,267,940.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 576.2 million on Tuesday, 546.11 million of whom have recovered, 23.69 million are active cases (41,296 in severe condition) and 6.41 million have died.

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 92.34 million, followed by India with 43.92 million, Brazil with 33.62 million, France with 33.54 million and Germany with 30.48 million.