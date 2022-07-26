BMA devises 16-point plan to manage Bangkok’s PM2.5 pollution problem

Chadchart said some of these measures have already been implemented because BMA has been dealing with the PM2.5 problem for several years now. He believes that with cooperation from related agencies, including the police and the Department of Land Transport, Bangkok should see a significant drop in PM2.5 levels by the end of 2023.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter and can be easily inhaled. Long-term exposure to such fine particles has been linked to many chronic diseases, including acute lung and heart problems.