BMA devises 16-point plan to manage Bangkok’s PM2.5 pollution problem

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt met representatives from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry on Monday to establish a joint task force.
The 16-point action plan is as follows:
1. Researching the causes of PM2.5
2. Launching a “dust detective” project
3. Providing protective gear to people in vulnerable groups
4. Checking all factories in Bangkok for pollution
5. Using CCTV to track vehicles emitting black smoke
6. Banning builders from using vehicles that cause pollution
7. Developing an accurate PM2.5 forecasting and warning platform
8. Promoting the Traffy Fondue app as a central platform to receive complaints related to air pollution and providing progress updates
9. Monitoring activities that can create dust, such as cremation, burning of incense
10. Developing an open data platform to provide comprehensive information on PM2.5
11. Working with related agencies to inspect vehicles emitting black smoke in city areas
12. Promoting the use of electric vehicles among Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) agencies
13. Inspecting all construction sites for pollution
14. Inspecting all BMA service vehicles for emission
15. Increasing the number of PM2.5 monitoring stations in Bangkok from 70 to 1,000
16. Setting a “BKK Clean Air Area” where activities that may cause air pollution will be restricted
Chadchart said some of these measures have already been implemented because BMA has been dealing with the PM2.5 problem for several years now. He believes that with cooperation from related agencies, including the police and the Department of Land Transport, Bangkok should see a significant drop in PM2.5 levels by the end of 2023.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter and can be easily inhaled. Long-term exposure to such fine particles has been linked to many chronic diseases, including acute lung and heart problems.
Published : July 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
