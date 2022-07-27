Thai Airways set to operate four weekly Bangkok-Jeddah flights

It would also encourage Thai Muslims to embark on pilgrimage, he said, adding that the airline had organised flights since 2005 to enable Thais to go on Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the airline’s chief commercial officer, Nond Kalinta, said flights from Bangkok to Jeddah would help Southeast Asian passengers travel to countries in the Middle East.

THAI will offer special privileges to passengers from August 19 to December 31, such as additional baggage allowance of 35kg for economy class passengers and 40kg for business class, Nond said.