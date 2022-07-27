Thu, July 28, 2022

Thai Airways set to operate four weekly Bangkok-Jeddah flights

Thai Airways International (THAI) will operate four flights a week from Bangkok to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah from August 19.

The airline’s acting CEO, Suwatana Sibunruang, said on Tuesday that the reintroduction of commercial flights after 32 years of suspension is an opportunity to strengthen economic, trade and tourism relations between the two countries.

It would also encourage Thai Muslims to embark on pilgrimage, he said, adding that the airline had organised flights since 2005 to enable Thais to go on Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the airline’s chief commercial officer, Nond Kalinta, said flights from Bangkok to Jeddah would help Southeast Asian passengers travel to countries in the Middle East.

THAI will offer special privileges to passengers from August 19 to December 31, such as additional baggage allowance of 35kg for economy class passengers and 40kg for business class, Nond said.

The airline will operate its Bangkok-Jeddah flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Here are some details:

• TG 503 will depart from Bangkok at 6.45pm and arrive in Jeddah at 10.40pm (local time)

• TG 504 departs from Jeddah at 0.40am (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 1.10pm.

For more information, visit thaiairways.com, call the THAI Contact Centre via 0-2356-1111 (24 hours) or email [email protected]

Published : July 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

