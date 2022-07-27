NBTC boasts a lot of achievements after just three months in office

As for telemedicine and telehealth support, Sarana said, the NBTC had provided broadband internet connection – via cables or satellite connection – under the so-called Universal Service Obligation (USO) for medical personnel in remote areas to handily connect with provincial hospitals.

Sarana said the USO connection allows doctors and nurses to monitor the condition of patients in remote areas and prescribe drugs for them. Technology is helping medical staff take better care of bedridden patients, he noted.

The NBTC also plans to complete an ambitious project to bury untidy telecom cables across 2,800 kilometres this year – 800km in Bangkok and 2,000km in the provinces, the chairman said.

In Bangkok, 16 districts with dense populations will be given priority, he added.