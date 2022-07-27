NBTC boasts a lot of achievements after just three months in office

At a press conference on Tuesday, NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said the telecom watchdog had supported telemedicine with 5G wireless broadband technology, sped up the burying of untidy telecom cables, and improved bidding regulations for satellite orbits, among other successes.
As for telemedicine and telehealth support, Sarana said, the NBTC had provided broadband internet connection – via cables or satellite connection – under the so-called Universal Service Obligation (USO) for medical personnel in remote areas to handily connect with provincial hospitals.
Sarana said the USO connection allows doctors and nurses to monitor the condition of patients in remote areas and prescribe drugs for them. Technology is helping medical staff take better care of bedridden patients, he noted.
The NBTC also plans to complete an ambitious project to bury untidy telecom cables across 2,800 kilometres this year – 800km in Bangkok and 2,000km in the provinces, the chairman said.
In Bangkok, 16 districts with dense populations will be given priority, he added.
Thanaphan Raicharoen, an NBTC commissioner, said he has been in charge of reviving regulations to provide permission for the use of satellite obits over Thailand to promote more competition.
Another commissioner, Prof Dr Pirongrong Ramasoota, said she had during the past three months pushed for measures to prevent the public from falling prey to scammers using SMS or call centres to target innocent people.
Receivers have also been warned that calls from overseas with the prefix +698 might be made by none other than call-centre gangs.
Commissioner Dr Supat Supachalasai meanwhile said he had pushed the NBTC office to gain more international IT knowledge by setting up an academic division.
And Torpong Selanon, another NBTC commissioner, said he had been advocating for upgrading telecom and broadcasting services to be more easily accessible to the disabled under the “Digital Inclusion” policy.
Published : July 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022