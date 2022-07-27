Deputy PM holds talks in Saudi Arabia on expanding economic ties

On Monday, he met with Saudi Arabian Investment Minister Khalid Abdulaziz al-Falih and Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud to discuss investment in several industries.

They discussed cooperation in energy, especially clean energy and renewable energy, electric vehicles, health tourism, creative economy, and sustainable agriculture.

The discussions were in line with Saudi Arabia’s strategic framework "Saudi Vision 2030", while it was an opportunity for Thailand to expand its investment in Saudi Arabid and vice versa.

The two sides discussed making a structured guideline for working together to improve the relationship between the two countries with a clear operation plan for continuous and concrete success.