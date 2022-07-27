Thai Cabinet okays drug crackdown budget for neighbouring nations

The ministry reasoned that the budget would be spent to increase cooperation with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam in operations to destroy drug-making sites and eliminating cross-border drug-trafficking networks.

The budget would come from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) for fiscal year 2022 and would be spent between now and December.

According to the Justice Ministry, the budget would be spent for four activities:

▪︎suppression of drug and precursor chemicals in the Mekong basin nations;

▪︎interception of drug and precursor chemicals in the Mekong nations;

▪︎increasing the potential of drug suppression in the Mekong nations;

▪︎management operations of drug suppression coordination centres of Mekong nations.