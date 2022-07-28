Motorway 6 opened to help traffic flow today, tomorrow

Today, Thursday, is His Majesty the King’s birthday, while Friday is a special public holiday specified by the government. Along with Saturday and Sunday, there’s a total four days of holidays this week.
Nakhon Ratchasima Highway 2 district director Chitpol Lao-an said on Wednesday that opening Motorway No 6 is aimed at facilitating motorists travelling in the Northeast and preventing congestion on Highway No 2 (Mittraphap Road).
He said motorists can use the outbound route near Nakhonchai Burin Stray Dog Shelter in Pak Chong district on Thursday and Friday.
“People driving to Chaiyaphum and Buriram can exit the motorway at the grade separation in Sikhio district,” Chitpol said.
“Meanwhile, those heading to the Northeast can exit the motorway at Kham Thale Sor district.”
The motorway’s inbound route will be opened on Saturday and Sunday.
Vehicles can enter the motorway at Kham Thale Sor district and the grade separation in Sikhio district that will lead them to the exit near Nakhonchai Burin Stray Dog Shelter in Pak Chong district, Chitpol said.
“Nakhon Ratchasima Highway 2 district has set up traffic signs to direct people,” he added.
For safety sake, he asked drivers not to park their vehicles on the motorway to click pictures.
Published : July 28, 2022
