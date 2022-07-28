Motorway 6 opened to help traffic flow today, tomorrow

Nakhon Ratchasima Highway 2 district director Chitpol Lao-an said on Wednesday that opening Motorway No 6 is aimed at facilitating motorists travelling in the Northeast and preventing congestion on Highway No 2 (Mittraphap Road).

He said motorists can use the outbound route near Nakhonchai Burin Stray Dog Shelter in Pak Chong district on Thursday and Friday.

“People driving to Chaiyaphum and Buriram can exit the motorway at the grade separation in Sikhio district,” Chitpol said.

“Meanwhile, those heading to the Northeast can exit the motorway at Kham Thale Sor district.”