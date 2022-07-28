Thu, July 28, 2022

Supreme Patriarch blesses His Majesty on occasion of his birthday

Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX blessed His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the occasion of the monarch’s birthday on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the office of the Sangharaja, the Supreme Patriarch said he and all Thais wish the King a long life.

He said all kings of the Chakri Dynasty adhere to “Raja Dhamma” (virtue of the ruler) in ruling the country, and cooperate with others in a peaceful manner.

The kings have also worked to further education, religion, tradition and culture to enable people to gain knowledge and do good deeds, he added.

 

The Supreme Patriarch also blessed His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Pali language, which translates into: "The King who adheres to dharma is lawful, while people who have knowledge and avoid doing bad things will bring happiness to the country.”

Published : July 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

