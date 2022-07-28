Health Ministry revokes order to RTP on legal action against cannabis lawbreakers

Read More:

https://www.nationthailand.com/in-focus/40018206

However, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Dr Narong Saiwong, said on Wednesday that Dr Yongyot Thammavudhi, director-general of the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department, wanted to review the order first and send it for further consideration before any action was taken.

Yongyot said the notification to the police needed to be revised because there were four topics to consider:

People who use cannabis for medical use should not be affected Past offences are not punishable Clarity of operational procedures for officials Cannabis is important for the economy and medical services

Yongyot said cannabis should not be listed again as a narcotics substance so the subcommittee agreed to declare cannabis buds as a controlled herb while other parts of the plant could be used normally.