Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Health Ministry revokes order to RTP on legal action against cannabis lawbreakers

The Public Health Ministry revoked its letter of instructions to the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to take legal action against cannabis lawbreakers, saying it was revising the order.

The ministry handed the letter to the RTP on Tuesday, asking police to arrest and take legal action against offenders according to Section 4 of the Protection and Promotion of Knowledge on Thai Traditional Medicine Act.

Read More:
https://www.nationthailand.com/in-focus/40018206

However, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Dr Narong Saiwong, said on Wednesday that Dr Yongyot Thammavudhi, director-general of the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department, wanted to review the order first and send it for further consideration before any action was taken.

Yongyot said the notification to the police needed to be revised because there were four topics to consider:

  1. People who use cannabis for medical use should not be affected
  2. Past offences are not punishable
  3. Clarity of operational procedures for officials
  4. Cannabis is important for the economy and medical services

Yongyot said cannabis should not be listed again as a narcotics substance so the subcommittee agreed to declare cannabis buds as a controlled herb while other parts of the plant could be used normally.

The director-general expects the review to be completed within the next week after Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, has considered the matter and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signs the order.

Police will not arrest offenders any time soon except for people who sell “rolled” cannabis on the street, as the ministry is already trying to control recreational use of the plant, Yongyot added.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.