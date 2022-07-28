Health Ministry revokes order to RTP on legal action against cannabis lawbreakers

The ministry handed the letter to the RTP on Tuesday, asking police to arrest and take legal action against offenders according to Section 4 of the Protection and Promotion of Knowledge on Thai Traditional Medicine Act.
However, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Dr Narong Saiwong, said on Wednesday that Dr Yongyot Thammavudhi, director-general of the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department, wanted to review the order first and send it for further consideration before any action was taken.
Yongyot said the notification to the police needed to be revised because there were four topics to consider:
Yongyot said cannabis should not be listed again as a narcotics substance so the subcommittee agreed to declare cannabis buds as a controlled herb while other parts of the plant could be used normally.
The director-general expects the review to be completed within the next week after Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, has considered the matter and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signs the order.
Police will not arrest offenders any time soon except for people who sell “rolled” cannabis on the street, as the ministry is already trying to control recreational use of the plant, Yongyot added.
Published : July 28, 2022
