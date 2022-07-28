Three main Bangkok parks to open 4.30am, close 10pm from Monday

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that he had already signed the order to change the opening hours of the three parks – Lumpini, Chatuchak and Benchasiri. The three will open at 4.30am and close 10pm from Monday.
He explained that he wanted to increase the opportunity to use public parks and help Bangkokians gain a better life.
Chadchart said the three parks have been chosen due to demand and because others are not ready for security reasons.
Published : July 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
