Capital to ooze radiance in spectacular light displays for HM's birthday

You’ll be in for a dazzling treat if you’re staying put in Bangkok for the current long holiday weekend that starts with His Majesty's birthday on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) is happily illuminating 30 venues around the capital with more than 3 million bulbs and a 41km-long line of LED lights in a spectacular lighting display to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday.

The MEA is inviting the public to witness the eye-catching display from today, July 28, until August 4. The lights will be turned on from 6.30pm to 9pm each night during the period.

The 30 illuminated venues are:

- Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall

- Sukhothai Palace

- Grand Palace

- Chitralada Royal Villa

- Sa Pathum Palace

- Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall

- Sanam Suapa

- Privy Council House

- Interior Ministry

- Sanam Luang

- Ratchadamnoen Avenue

- Watanawipas Building at the MEA HQ

- The MEA’s Ploenchit branch

- Other MEA branches.

