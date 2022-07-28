Capital to ooze radiance in spectacular light displays for HM’s birthday

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) is happily illuminating 30 venues around the capital with more than 3 million bulbs and a 41km-long line of LED lights in a spectacular lighting display to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday.
The MEA is inviting the public to witness the eye-catching display from today, July 28, until August 4. The lights will be turned on from 6.30pm to 9pm each night during the period.
The 30 illuminated venues are:
- Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall
- Sukhothai Palace
- Grand Palace
- Chitralada Royal Villa
- Sa Pathum Palace
- Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall
- Sanam Suapa
- Privy Council House
- Interior Ministry
- Sanam Luang
- Ratchadamnoen Avenue
- Watanawipas Building at the MEA HQ
- The MEA’s Ploenchit branch
- Other MEA branches.
Published : July 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
