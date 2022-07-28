Hatari Electric hands Ramathibodi Foundation a whopping THB900m donation

Prof Piyamitr Sritara, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University’s Ramathibodi Hospital, and other executives received the donation from Hatari Electric founder chairman Joon Wanavit and his family on Tuesday.
Hatari Electric started out as a humble fan repair shop. Joon subsequently went on to manufacture fans for Japanese brands before starting his own brand.
According to Forbes, Hatari produces 90 per cent of its components in-house and sells around 8 million domestic and industrial fans per year. Joon also owns a minority stake in home improvement chain HomePro.
He was ranked 49th in Forbes Thailand’s 50 Richest list in 2016 but dropped off the list in 2017.
Published : July 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
