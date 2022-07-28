Hatari Electric hands Ramathibodi Foundation a whopping THB900m donation



Here’s a break-up of how the money would be used:

160 million baht will go to renovate the Ramathibodi School of Nursing.

300 million baht will be given to the Ramathibodi Si Ayutthaya Medical Centre.

440 million baht will be used to support a Ramathibodi Hospital project and the Yothi Medical Innovation District.

Hatari Electric started out as a humble fan repair shop. Joon subsequently went on to manufacture fans for Japanese brands before starting his own brand.

According to Forbes, Hatari produces 90 per cent of its components in-house and sells around 8 million domestic and industrial fans per year. Joon also owns a minority stake in home improvement chain HomePro.