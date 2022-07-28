Thu, July 28, 2022

Makeshift dikes ordered for riverside communities

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered walls of sandbags to be placed along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan as rising sea levels are expected this weekend.

Prawit on Thursday instructed relevant agencies, including the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), to monitor sea levels and water released from the Chao Phraya Dam upstream.

An increased volume of water is expected between July 28 and August 1 due to rising sea levels and water released from the dam, which could result in the Chao Phraya River rising by 1.9-2 metres.

Communities along the river are expected to be affected, particularly those where concrete embankments are damaged or nonexistent.

Prawit also instructed the ONWR and other relevant authorities to closely monitor the water situation in the provinces likely to be affected by the monsoon forecast between Wednesday and next Monday.

The agencies were told to coordinate with local administrative officials, as well as the police, the military and volunteers in providing aid to affected residents.

Provinces bracing for flooding due to the coming monsoon include Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Uttaradit, Nan, Loei, Phichit, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ranong, Trang and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Published : July 28, 2022

