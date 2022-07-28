Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantravanich said on Thursday that the ministry had always cooperated with the Public Health Ministry in screening and moving Covid-19 patients into the treatment system.
He said the military is ready to set up field hospitals if the number of patients suddenly increases, as it has done before.
The military continues to work closely with the Public Health Ministry, Kongcheep said.
Meanwhile, it is also intercepting illegal immigrants who could smuggle illegal items and drugs into the country, he said.
Border security forces are cooperating with neighbouring nations in a move to prevent monkeypox, the spokesman said.
They were strict in screening suspects and sharing information between countries to keep the virus from spreading to Thailand, Kongcheep assured.
Every sector is working to its fullest, he added, requesting the public to place their trust in the military's border defence measures.
Published : July 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
