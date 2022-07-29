Thailand adjusts Covid-19 guidelines for possible Omicron outbreak

The article was revised to prepare for an expected surge in Covid-19 infections worldwide due to the highly transmissible Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants now that countries are reopening and easing restrictions.
Covid-19 infections in Greater Bangkok and tourism provinces have continued to rise despite the campaign for people to get their booster shots.
In response, the public health sector has agreed to revise measures to effectively contain the virus's spread.
Agencies have been instructed as follows:
• Mark all areas nationwide as Covid-19 surveillance zones in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s order.
• Enforce Covid-19 prevention measures to contain the spread of the virus in risky venues and provide guidelines for filming television shows, films and videos.
• Prevent activities that may trigger infection clusters unless authorised by the authorities.
• Welcome foreigners in line with the country’s reopening policy and public health measures.
• Prepare medical staff and supplies, including Covid-19 vaccines, to deal with possible outbreaks and encourage people, especially the vulnerable, to get booster doses.
• Prepare plans to transition Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to a disease under surveillance to help people make adjustments and live safely.
Published : July 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
