Thailand adjusts Covid-19 guidelines for possible Omicron outbreak

Agencies have been instructed as follows:

• Mark all areas nationwide as Covid-19 surveillance zones in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s order.

• Enforce Covid-19 prevention measures to contain the spread of the virus in risky venues and provide guidelines for filming television shows, films and videos.

• Prevent activities that may trigger infection clusters unless authorised by the authorities.

• Welcome foreigners in line with the country’s reopening policy and public health measures.

• Prepare medical staff and supplies, including Covid-19 vaccines, to deal with possible outbreaks and encourage people, especially the vulnerable, to get booster doses.

• Prepare plans to transition Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to a disease under surveillance to help people make adjustments and live safely.