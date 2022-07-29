His Majesty marks birthday with call for unity, integrity

“Hence, it is necessary for all parties to be mindful, adhere to logic that is beneficial for all parties, and work together to keep up with the global situation that is changing all the time,” he said.

His Majesty paid his respects and made offerings at the Emerald Buddha Temple and later headed to the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall to pay homage to the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella, Phra Buddha Patima Chaiwat statue and other sacred objects.

His Majesty was accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana and other members of the royal family.

The King then received blessings from Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX and 71 monks before granting an audience to members of the government.