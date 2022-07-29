Sun, July 31, 2022

His Majesty marks birthday with call for unity, integrity

On the occasion of his 70th birthday on Thursday, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn called on all Thais to maintain high morale, integrity and continue making merit.

Speaking to members of the royal family and senior officials led by Parliament President Chuan Leekpai, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Supreme Court President Piyakul Boonperm in the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall, His Majesty said many events occurring both domestically and overseas have affected people’s lives, professions and security.

“Hence, it is necessary for all parties to be mindful, adhere to logic that is beneficial for all parties, and work together to keep up with the global situation that is changing all the time,” he said.

His Majesty paid his respects and made offerings at the Emerald Buddha Temple and later headed to the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall to pay homage to the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella, Phra Buddha Patima Chaiwat statue and other sacred objects.

His Majesty was accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana and other members of the royal family.

The King then received blessings from Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX and 71 monks before granting an audience to members of the government.

In the evening, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, accompanied by his wife Naraporn, led a candle-lighting ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district. Also present at the event were ministers, government officials, soldiers and police officers.

In his speech marking the occasion, Prayut compared the lit candles to the King’s mercy “that shines brightly and gives warmth to people’s hearts”.

Wishing His Majesty happiness and prosperity, he also led a rendition of two royal anthems.

The ceremony wrapped up with a drone light show displaying messages like “Long Live the King” and images of His Majesty and a fighter aircraft. The King is a qualified military pilot with plenty of flying experience.

Published : July 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

