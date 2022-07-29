Bangkok embassies tackle tongue-twisters for Thai Language Day

Embassy Facebook pages were filled with staff members displaying their Thai skills, ranging from reciting poems with difficult-to-pronounce words to tackling tongue-twisting phrases.

Sweden’s embassy declared that Thai is among languages taught in Swedish schools nationwide, as part of the country’s policy of “mother-tongue language education” introduced in the 1960s.

“In fact, one of our Facebook page administrators learnt Thai in Sweden from this [school] programme too,” the embassy added.

The Japanese embassy’s Facebook page highlighted the birth of the Thai script eight centuries ago under the reign of King Ramkhamhaeng. It made a comparison with the Japanese writing system, which has three sets of alphabets used for different purposes.