Panda-monium as Chiang Mai Zoo sets new visitor record

The zoo also collected over 1 million baht in admission fees – despite 3,000 of those visitors entering free of charge, its chief Wuthichai Muangman said.

Thai zoos across the country have made entry for children free during the current four-day public holiday for His Majesty the King’s birthday on Thursday.

The most popular attractions at Chiang Mai Zoo are the aquarium and panda enclosure, which are seeing between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors per day.

The zoo’s car park was crammed with as many as 1,400 vehicles on Friday.