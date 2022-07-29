Brake put on Defence Ministry plan to buy Mercedes fleet for generals

The probe came after the project was grilled by the House committee tasked with scrutinising the Budget Bill for the fiscal year 2023.

A team from the Auditor General’s Office has been dispatched to examine the purchase plan in detail on matters such as the purpose of the vehicles, their intended missions, and the number of cars to be purchased, an informed source said on Friday.

Earlier media reports said that the Defence Ministry requested a budget of over 100 million baht to buy 30 Mercedes-Benz S500 and S400 sedans. Retail prices for the luxury models range from 7 million to 8 million baht per vehicle.