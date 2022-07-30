Govt earnings rise 7.5% over 9 months of 2022 fiscal year

The disbursement of funds during this period also rose 1.9 per cent year on year to 2.43 trillion baht, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

Since the government also borrowed 621.07 billion baht to make up the deficit, this resulted in the country’s finances as of June 2022 coming in at 587.91 billion baht in surplus.

Taxes collected by the revenue, excise and customs departments came in at 2 trillion baht, up 10.5 per cent year on year.

Earnings submitted by state enterprises for the nine months was 116.13 billion baht, up 10 per cent year on year. However, revenue from other agencies stood at 109.71 billion baht, dropping 11.7 per cent year on year.

“The prime minister acknowledged this report from the Finance Ministry and has thanked all agencies for their efforts in helping the country’s economy recover from the pandemic fallout and the global energy price crisis,” Thanakorn said.

“Prime Minister Prayut [Chan-o-cha] has also said the rise in revenue collection proves that the government is on the right track in solving economic problems. He also believes that working together to maximise the country’s potential will soon see Thailand achieve economic success.”