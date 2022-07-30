Sun, July 31, 2022

Chinese-Australian man charged with killing his mother in Bangkok

A 41-year-old Australian of Chinese ethnicity is in police custody after allegedly shooting his 65-year-old mother at a condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 39 in Bangkok’s Wattana district on Friday night.

Thong Lor police said the deceased, Liew Xing, was shot in the stomach and died on the spot. Officers arrived at the scene to find the alleged shooter, Kevin Chow, waiting in the room together with his wife and son, 7, and two-year-old daughter. They seized a 9mm Colt handgun and four BB rifles found in the room.

Police said Chow confessed to the crime, saying that he felt pressured by his mother who was running the family plastic factory business. He also admitted to drinking alcohol before the killing, after which he tried to commit suicide. He said his wife and children stopped him from killing himself.



Police charged Chow with killing his parent and owning firearms without a licence. He was taken to Bangkok South Criminal Court where police advised against granting him bail.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Chow has been living in Thailand for 12 years, doing business involving LED lamps in the family's plastic manufacturing firm.

Published : July 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

