Thu, August 11, 2022

Rainy, windy weather forecast for most of Thailand this week

More rain with gusty winds has been forecast for most of the country this week, with isolated heavy showers in the North, Northeast, East and the South’s west coast.

The Thai Meteorological Department on Monday put the weather down to the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin and the monsoon trough across Myanmar, upper Laos, North and Northeast Thailand. It also put the rain down to the strengthening of moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in flood-prone areas have been warned of severe conditions that may bring flash floods and runoffs from Tuesday to Saturday.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be 2 to 3 metres high and even higher during thundershowers. Ships in the upper Andaman area have been told to proceed with caution, while small boats should keep ashore until Sunday.

The weather forecast from Tuesday to Sunday is as follows:

Greater Bangkok

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains with gusty winds.

Temperature: Lows of 24-28 degrees, highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.

North

August 2-4: Scattered to widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusty winds.

August 5-6: Isolated to scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.

Temperature: Lows of 22-28 degrees, highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeast

Scattered to widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusty winds.

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

Central

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with gusty winds.

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-37 degrees Celsius.

East

Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds.

Waves about 1-2 metres high and higher during thundershowers.

Temperature: Lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius.

South (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.

Waves about 1-2 metres high and higher during thundershowers.

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

South (west coast)

Scattered to widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

Waves 2-3 metres high and higher during thundershowers.

Temperature: Lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius.

Nation Thailnad
