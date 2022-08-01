Rainy, windy weather forecast for most of Thailand this week

The Thai Meteorological Department on Monday put the weather down to the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin and the monsoon trough across Myanmar, upper Laos, North and Northeast Thailand. It also put the rain down to the strengthening of moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in flood-prone areas have been warned of severe conditions that may bring flash floods and runoffs from Tuesday to Saturday.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be 2 to 3 metres high and even higher during thundershowers. Ships in the upper Andaman area have been told to proceed with caution, while small boats should keep ashore until Sunday.