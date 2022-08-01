Nok Air, Thai Smile shift Chiang Rai flights to Chiang Mai until Wed

Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport has been shut for four days after a Nok Air plane skidded off the runway while landing last week.
The incident occurred at around 9pm on Saturday as Nok Air flight DD108 tried to land in heavy rain. The Boeing 737-800 flying from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport had 164 passengers and six crew on board.
The airline said the pilot managed to bring the plane to a stop and all passengers and crew were taken safely to the terminal.
The airport initially announced it would be closed on Sunday, but extended the closure until Wednesday to remove the stricken plane from the runway.
On Sunday, Nok Air announced that all flights to and from Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport will be cancelled until Wednesday (August 3), though passengers have the option of using Chiang Mai airport instead. Passengers will be provided shuttle buses between the two airports.
Nok Air’s schedule for flights to Chiang May for the next three days is as follows:
August 1-3: Don Mueang-Chiang Mai 9.15am
Chiang Mai-Don Mueang 11am
Don Mueang-Chiang Mai 4.40pm
Chiang Mai-Don Mueang 6.25pm
August 2: Don Mueang-Chiang Mai 1.10pm
Chiang Mai-Don Mueang 2.55pm
Passengers not willing to travel to or from Chiang Mai can fill up a form at https://forms.gle/R3rpT8mKBJipJPR8A and choose the following options:
1. One free flight change
2. One free re-route (must travel on the original travel date)
3. A travel voucher to be used for Nok Air flights within 365 days from the original travel date (fare difference may apply if any)
4. Refund via respective payment channel
Thai Smile has also announced that its Chiang Rai flights will be shifted to Chiang Mai until August 3. The schedule is:
• Bangkok-Chiang Rai 8.30am and 6.50pm flights changed to Bangkok-Chiang Mai 11.45am and 6.35pm.
• Chiang Rai-Bangkok 10.25am and 8.45pm flights changed to Chiang Mai-Bangkok at 1.40pm and 8.30pm.
Thai Smile said affected passengers can change their flights for free provided it is done at least four hours before departure.
Published : August 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
