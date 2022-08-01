Nok Air, Thai Smile shift Chiang Rai flights to Chiang Mai until Wed

Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport has been shut for four days after a Nok Air plane skidded off the runway while landing last week.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Saturday as Nok Air flight DD108 tried to land in heavy rain. The Boeing 737-800 flying from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport had 164 passengers and six crew on board.

The airline said the pilot managed to bring the plane to a stop and all passengers and crew were taken safely to the terminal.

The airport initially announced it would be closed on Sunday, but extended the closure until Wednesday to remove the stricken plane from the runway.

On Sunday, Nok Air announced that all flights to and from Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport will be cancelled until Wednesday (August 3), though passengers have the option of using Chiang Mai airport instead. Passengers will be provided shuttle buses between the two airports.