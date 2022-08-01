Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Nok Air, Thai Smile shift Chiang Rai flights to Chiang Mai until Wed

Nok Air and Thai Smile flights to and from Chiang Rai will be operating via Chiang Mai airport until Wednesday.

Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport has been shut for four days after a Nok Air plane skidded off the runway while landing last week.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Saturday as Nok Air flight DD108 tried to land in heavy rain. The Boeing 737-800 flying from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport had 164 passengers and six crew on board.

The airline said the pilot managed to bring the plane to a stop and all passengers and crew were taken safely to the terminal.

The airport initially announced it would be closed on Sunday, but extended the closure until Wednesday to remove the stricken plane from the runway.

On Sunday, Nok Air announced that all flights to and from Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport will be cancelled until Wednesday (August 3), though passengers have the option of using Chiang Mai airport instead. Passengers will be provided shuttle buses between the two airports.

Nok Air’s schedule for flights to Chiang May for the next three days is as follows:

August 1-3: Don Mueang-Chiang Mai 9.15am

Chiang Mai-Don Mueang 11am

Don Mueang-Chiang Mai 4.40pm

Chiang Mai-Don Mueang 6.25pm

August 2: Don Mueang-Chiang Mai 1.10pm

Chiang Mai-Don Mueang 2.55pm

Passengers not willing to travel to or from Chiang Mai can fill up a form at https://forms.gle/R3rpT8mKBJipJPR8A and choose the following options:

1. One free flight change

2. One free re-route (must travel on the original travel date)

3. A travel voucher to be used for Nok Air flights within 365 days from the original travel date (fare difference may apply if any)

4. Refund via respective payment channel

Thai Smile has also announced that its Chiang Rai flights will be shifted to Chiang Mai until August 3. The schedule is:

• Bangkok-Chiang Rai 8.30am and 6.50pm flights changed to Bangkok-Chiang Mai 11.45am and 6.35pm.

• Chiang Rai-Bangkok 10.25am and 8.45pm flights changed to Chiang Mai-Bangkok at 1.40pm and 8.30pm.

Thai Smile said affected passengers can change their flights for free provided it is done at least four hours before departure.

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Get rice and curry meals for a mere THB25 at PT stations

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.