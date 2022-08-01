Thu, August 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,108 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths on Monday

The Public Health Ministry reported on Monday (August 1) that over the past 24 hours, 2,108 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals, one of whom has arrived in Thailand from abroad.

The death toll has risen by 19, while 2,540 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. 

The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,368,849 with 9,706 deaths.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,592,284 – 4,538,170 of whom have recovered, 22,710 are still in hospitals and 31,404 have died.

Separately, another 2,940 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 3,660 their second shot and 32,839 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,612,958.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 582.40 million on Monday, 552.72 million of whom have recovered, 23.26 million are active cases (42,250 in severe condition) and 6.42 million have died.

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 93.08 million, followed by India with 44.03 million, France with 33.85 million, Brazil with 33.83 million and Germany with 30.85 million.

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

