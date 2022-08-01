Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Prawit orders crackdown on online gambling websites

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, police and related agencies have been tasked with tackling gambling websites in a bid to mitigate their impact on children and society.

The order was given after Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan learned that online gambling websites can be easily accessed by even children.

Prawit also voiced concern about these websites affecting children’s behaviour and development, creating mental issues, family problems, legal encounters and even suicide.

“The deputy PM has ordered DES Ministry to cooperate with police and relevant agencies to investigate and block all online gambling sites as soon as possible,” Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanich said on Sunday.

The authorities have also been instructed to arrest all culprits involved in the websites in a bid to eliminate online gambling networks nationwide.

The authorities have also been instructed to set up channels for people to report and provide clues.

“Prawit has instructed police and Social Development and Human Security Ministry to provide advice to families affected by online gambling in a bid to mitigate problems within families and an impact on society,” he added.

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Get rice and curry meals for a mere THB25 at PT stations

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.