Prawit orders crackdown on online gambling websites

The order was given after Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan learned that online gambling websites can be easily accessed by even children.
Prawit also voiced concern about these websites affecting children’s behaviour and development, creating mental issues, family problems, legal encounters and even suicide.
“The deputy PM has ordered DES Ministry to cooperate with police and relevant agencies to investigate and block all online gambling sites as soon as possible,” Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanich said on Sunday.
The authorities have also been instructed to arrest all culprits involved in the websites in a bid to eliminate online gambling networks nationwide.
The authorities have also been instructed to set up channels for people to report and provide clues.
“Prawit has instructed police and Social Development and Human Security Ministry to provide advice to families affected by online gambling in a bid to mitigate problems within families and an impact on society,” he added.
Published : August 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
